Neighbors share concerns, criticism for hostel-style Charlotte Airbnb

CHARLOTTE — Plans to make a south Charlotte home into a hostel-style Airbnb are being met with concern and criticism from neighbors. City council heard from many of them Tuesday evening and is weighing what it can do.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno learned one resident went undercover to discover the truth.

“A neighbor rented out one of the rooms to get a good look inside and confirmed all of our fears: They were renting out eight single bedrooms,” resident Gina Andoloro said.

Andoloro is talking about a home in the Old Heritage neighborhood that Bruno reported on back in March. Someone bought the home and immediately started renovating it by dividing rooms inside into multiple bedrooms.

Bruno found it advertised on Airbnb for $23 per night.

People who live in the neighborhood said they are scared to let their kids play outside.

“I’ve seen things that make me uneasy to say the least,” Andoloro said. “A parole officer, someone cracking a beer at 10 in the morning, another person doing I don’t know what kind of drugs in the driveway.”

“How can this be allowed in a neighborhood with small children?” resident Allison Bennes asked. “Would you allow it in yours?”

The city said code enforcement has issued citations, but council is asking the city attorney to study whether more can be done to prevent this. Residents are hopeful for a positive outcome.

“It is time to apply our critical thinking skills to what we see is happening to ensure our policies, practices and technologies and zoning codes are aligned with our intentions and values that we want our city to embody,“ resident Jordan Keesee said.

“Renting out individual rooms under one roof, by the night, to people unrelated without leases or background checks — How is this in practice not a motel?” Bennes asked.

In March, Bruno made multiple attempts to get in contact with the homeowner, and even knocked on their door. The homeowner did not respond then, or now.

