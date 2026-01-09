New attempted murder charges for suspect in Ellerbe Amazon driver shooting

ELLERBE, N.C. — A man is facing new charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting involving an Amazon driver in Ellerbe.

Sidney Pittman is now charged with two new counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly firing shots at Tashika Timble and her 16-year-old son on Dec. 14 as Timble was working as an Amazon delivery driver.

Timble said her car was struck by a shotgun blast as they were trying to verify an address during their delivery.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pittman and charged him with discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property following the incident.

Civil rights advocates in the area have been advocating for more charges since the shooting took place. Activists like John C. Barnett rallied last week to call for more serious charges in what they believe to be a racially-motivated shooting.

“This was not an accident. This was not a misunderstanding. A mother and her child were placed in mortal danger while she was simply doing her job,” Barnett said. “Our goal is to ensure that the justice system treats this case with the seriousness it deserves.”

District Attorney Jamie Adams authorized the new charges on Friday.

“The lives of every person in our community are precious,” he said. “Senseless gun violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

