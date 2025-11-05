New bill aims to increase accountability in NC redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new battle over redistricting is unfolding in the North Carolina House as several Democrats reintroduced the Redistricting Transparency and Accountability Act Tuesday.

The bill, spearheaded by Congresswoman Deborah Ross and supported by Representatives Alma Adams, Don Davis, and Valerie Foushee, comes in response to a recently approved congressional map by Republicans, which aims to secure an additional seat for their party in the upcoming midterm elections.

The act aims to increase transparency and accountability in the redistricting process by creating opportunities for public input and requiring disclosures about the individuals and groups involved in drawing the maps.

The legislation also seeks to ensure transparency in mapmaking by mandating the publication of criteria used to draw maps and analyzing how proposed maps would impact diverse populations.

