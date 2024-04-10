New changes announced for South Carolina’s WIC program

SOUTH CAROLINA — Healthier food is heading to children’s tables in South Carolina.

It’s part of a goal announced by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC.

Children ages one through four will now get $26 a month for fruits and vegetables. Breastfeeding women will receive $52.

The changes also include a wider food choice from different cultures.

It is set to take effect in June.

