New changes announced for South Carolina’s WIC program

SOUTH CAROLINA — Healthier food is heading to children’s tables in South Carolina.
It’s part of a goal announced by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC.
Children ages one through four will now get $26 a month for fruits and vegetables. Breastfeeding women will receive $52.
The changes also include a wider food choice from different cultures.
It is set to take effect in June.
