New direction for former stadium site?

CHARLOTTE — Long-laid plans have stalled for a redevelopment of the former Charlotte Knights stadium site in the Fort Mill area.

The Cato Corp., which owns the site, is changing course on its vision for the property.

CEO John Cato confirmed in an email to the Charlotte Business Journal that his team is now working with CBRE to market the site. The CBRE listing includes nearly 303 acres, which is the vast majority of the site once expected to house the Southbridge development.

The Cato Corp. previously partnered with Lincoln Harris — now known as Lincoln — around a decade ago on the Southbridge plan. Cato confirmed to CBJ that the Southbridge development partnership with Lincoln has ended.

Plans for Southbridge initially called for more than 4 million square feet of office space and other uses under the Cato/Lincoln Harris partnership. The site’s 2016 rezoning allowed for a mix of office, retail space, apartments and a hotel at Southbridge.

