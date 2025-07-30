New Fort Mill superintendent begins school year focused on growth, safety and achievement

FORT MILL, S.C. — As students in South Carolina gear up to return to class next week, Fort Mill is starting the school year with a new leader. Grey Young, a longtime educator in the district, is stepping into the role of superintendent with a focus on transparency, closing the achievement gap, and ensuring safety near a controversial solar site.

“I’ve spent 24 years in this wonderful district and community. I’m raising my family here,” superintendent Young said.

Young has worn a lot of hats at Fort Mill Schools from teacher to assistant superintendent.

The district selected Young in May to be the next superintendent, and he just completed his first month.

“This first 30 days has been about meeting with people, talking with people, maybe there is room for growth,” Young said.

Young’s goal is transparency with the public and despite growth, he wants to keep the small town feeling within the district.

He also has a goal of closing the achievement gap in classrooms.

“We have 95% graduation rate, 4% aren’t graduating,” Young said. “What are we doing to make sure they pass?”

He wants to ensure students pass state assessment tests and are meeting standards.

There is also the controversial solar plant, Silfab Solar, that is near two new schools.

“We understand concerns people have,” Young said.

He talked about an ongoing outside independent study by Citadel EHS, an environmental consulting firm.

He said the results from the ongoing health and safety assessment will be made public, and leaders will take the necessary steps to address any concerns that come to light.

“We’re going to make sure the safety of our students and our staff is a priority kids and staff is alright,” Young said.

VIDEO: Silfab Solar debate heats up again in Fort Mill amid safety concerns

Silfab Solar debate heats up again in Fort Mill amid safety concerns

©2025 Cox Media Group