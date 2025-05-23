Fort Mill schools name new superintendent

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill School District unanimously appointed Grey Young as the new superintendent in a special meeting held Thursday.

Young is the assistant superintendent for student services and will start his new role July 1 after current superintendent Chuck Epps retires.

“After careful consideration, we are confident that Mr. Young is the right person to lead the Fort Mill School District into its next chapter,” Chairwoman Kristy Spears said. “We are excited about the experience and vision Mr. Young brings, and we look forward to working together to continue the tradition of excellence that defines our schools.”

Young has served the district for 24 years. Throughout his career, he’s held several positions in Fort Mill, including teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal at both the elementary and middle school levels and district-level administrator.

He was named the 2025 South Carolina District-Level Administrator of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of the Fort Mill School District, a community that has shaped who I am both personally and professionally” Young said.

