New improvements coming to Catawba’s Newman Park

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College announced the launch of Phase II of its plan to enhance Newman Park, set to begin with a ceremonial kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The enhancements will include a new grandstand that respects the original 1926 architecture, modern restrooms with full ADA accessibility, a state-of-the-art press box and broadcast booths, and a welcoming entrance plaza.

The ceremonial kickoff event will take place at 12:30 pm, with gates opening at noon.

