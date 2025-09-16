New initiative introduced after troopers were struck during traffic stops

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Chester County Sheriff’s Office are launching Operation ‘Keep Us Safe’ to enforce the Move Over Law after three troopers were hit by vehicles during traffic stops.

The initiative aims to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers, first responders, highway workers, and tow truck drivers on South Carolina roadways. It comes in response to recent incidents where troopers were struck while performing their duties.

During a press conference at the DPS headquarters in Blythewood, SC Highway Patrol Colonel Christopher Williamson, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell emphasized the importance of the Move Over Law.

Mrs. Lois Rao, the mother of fallen Trooper Michael Rao, spoke about the personal impact of these preventable incidents, highlighting the need for public awareness and compliance with traffic laws.

From Sept. 15-19, the SC Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will focus on enforcing all traffic violations, with a special emphasis on the state’s Move Over and Hands-Free laws.

