New law increasing protection for college savings program

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new North Carolina law is increasing protection for the state’s 529 college savings program by shielding the funds from creditors and debt collectors.

The legislation ensures that money saved in North Carolina’s 529 Plan, which families use to fund college education for their children or grandchildren, is now safeguarded from any claims by creditors or debt collectors.

529 accounts are specifically designed to help families save for the future educational expenses of their children or grandchildren, making college more accessible and affordable.

Read more here.

VIDEO: CMS leaders take stock of the first week of school

CMS leaders take stock of the first week of school

©2025 Cox Media Group