New Publix opens in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — A new Publix has opened in Charlotte and is located at the Arboretum.

“Customers, both old and new, will enjoy some of the special features of this new location, and we’re excited to provide our customers with the quality, convenience and service they know and love,” said Jared Glover, the media relations manager.

In honor of the store’s 95th anniversary, Publix gave out commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 customers at the grand opening.

The new store is located at 7933 Providence Road.

