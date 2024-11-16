New renderings released for stadium expansion

CHARLOTTE — The game plan for the Charlotte 49ers’ football stadium expansion includes room for 3,000 more fans and an expected doubling — or more — of ticket revenue.

On Thursday, UNC Charlotte released the first renderings for the upcoming expansion, showing off a new seating tower that includes luxury suites and other premium seating.

The renderings come as the athletic department moves toward an anticipated summer groundbreaking for an expansion likely to be ready late in 2026 or early in 2027.

