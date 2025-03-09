New restaurant fuses flavors of the Mediterranean

CHARLOTTE — Mazi is set to bring people together over small plates in South End. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant opens for dinner service on March 13.

It is on the ground floor of Factory South, at 1300 South Blvd., Suite 101-F.

Mazi — which means “together” in Greek — is the latest venture for Built on Hospitality. The Charlotte-based restaurant group has a long-term contract to manage day-to-day operations for that 2,500-square-foot restaurant. Mazi’s owners, Troy Brewer and Hemant Patel, have invested roughly $1 million into the space.

“We all feel like we’ve created something very unique and special here,” says chef Chris Coleman. “It’s the kind of eating that I like to do, where I can order multiple things instead of being locked into one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert. We’re giving people a chance to kind of choose their own adventure, if you will, and order multiple small plates.”

Coleman, Sean Potter and A.J. Klenk are behind Built on Hospitality. That group operates The Goodyear House in NoDa, Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails in Rock Hill and cocktail lounge Folia in South End. It opened Chief’s Modern Cocktail Parlor in NoDa in January.

