New social district to open in Morganton next month

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Downtown Morganton Social District will go into effect on Sept. 10, allowing alcohol consumption in designated public areas.

The social district permits licensed establishments to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed within specific public zones, aiming to enhance the downtown experience by enabling patrons to enjoy shopping while having a drink.

The Downtown Morganton Social District has been registered and approved by the state, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Boundary signs will be installed at key locations leading up to the start date, marking the limits of the social district.

