New study highlights major economic impact of American Airlines hub in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new study by North Carolina State University said the American Airlines hub in Charlotte generates more than $30 billion annually.

This comes as the airport and American Airlines negotiate over the airline’s lease, which expires next year.

American Airlines said since 2020, the airline has grown its workforce by 25% in Charlotte and now employs more than 15,000 people in Charlotte.

VIDEO: Airport implements new elevator communication plan after traveler complaint

Airport implements new elevator communication plan after traveler complaint

©2025 Cox Media Group