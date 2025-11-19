NFL’s Jalon Walker returns to Salisbury to hand out more than 300 meals

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — NFL player Jalon Walker returned to his hometown of Salisbury to distribute over 300 meals at his family church in East Spencer.

Walker partnered with Food Lion for the event, which marked the first initiative of the Jalon Walker Foundation. The meals were distributed in less than an hour due to high demand.

“It’s unreal,” Walker said. “With cars lined up down the street, back into the parking lot, it’s a blessing to see that people see the message. People that need this are coming to get it.”

The event took place on Walker’s day off, allowing him to give back to the community that supported him throughout his journey to the NFL.

The success of the meal distribution highlights the need for such initiatives in the area.

Walker, who plays as a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, plans to continue his charitable efforts with another community drive scheduled in the Atlanta area in the coming weeks.

VIDEO: Hornets star to provide 250 turkeys to families

Hornets star to provide 250 turkeys to families this Thanksgiving

©2025 Cox Media Group