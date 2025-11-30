No hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. during 2025 season

NORTH CAROLINA — Sunday is the last day of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

This season marked the first time in a decade that a hurricane did not make landfall in the U.S.

Storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean left extensive property damage along the east coast, including here in North Carolina.

Tropical Storm Chantal also caused widespread damage in the Carolinas. Officials said six people were killed because of the storm.

VIDEO: N.C. Auditor says hurricane relief program wasted millions, delayed recovery for thousands

