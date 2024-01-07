‘No one is left behind’: Organization helps children get cancer treatment across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Ten.

That is how many pediatric cancer care centers there are across the Carolinas.

About 700 children, in North and South Carolina are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Three years ago, Alessandro Macaluso’s daughter, Penelope, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Definitely a shock, definitely felt overwhelming at the time especially given the pandemic,” Alessandra Macaluso said, “it was hard and Penelope did great, amazingly and we had a great experience with the treatment and the doctors.”

Penelope is now cancer-free, but the Macaluso family now worries about families that will follow behind them.

“Childhood cancer remains the number one disease that kills children,” according to Laura Allen from Children’s Cancer Partner of the Carolinas.

Allen is one of the directors of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. She says one of the biggest challenges for families who have a child with cancer is finding pediatric cancer care when there are only 10 locations across the Carolinas.

“Due to the distance to the treatment centers, that’s why an organization like Children’s Cancer Partners makes a difference, we’re getting those children to treatment we need equity for every child so no one is left behind,” Allen said.

Some families have to travel hours just to find the correct care for their child. After hearing that, the Macaluscos realized just how lucky they were.

“Were 12 miles from this facility how lucky we were that it’s right here, that there are a lot of people that don’t have that,” Greg Macaluso, Penelope’s dad said.

The Mascalusos say they were surprised to know that only four percent of research dollars go to pediatric cancer, that’s a number they’re hoping to see go up in the future.

