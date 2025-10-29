NoDa restaurant hits market after short run

CHARLOTTE — This NoDa restaurant is for sale after just over a year in business.

MaBí Cocina Tropical’s nearly 3,100-square-foot restaurant is on the market for $650,000. Restaurateur Dalton Espaillat says the space at 416 E. 36th St. provides a second-generation opportunity for someone looking to crack into the restaurant industry at a fraction of the cost. The space is turnkey and includes kitchen equipment.

MaBí is part of Novel NoDa. The space was formerly home to Figo 36.

Espaillat, whose restaurant group is also behind Sabor Latin Street Grill, initially bought Figo 36 in 2023 with plans to continue operating that establishment. He pivoted after about a year and debuted MaBí in August 2024.

“It’s been tough out there operating with all the cost increases,” Espaillat says. “Not every concept is going to work.”

He has plans for severance for employees and to help them find other positions within the company as it focuses on growing the Sabor brand.

