NoDa’s first grocery store sets opening

CHARLOTTE — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set to debut at a high-profile project in NoDa.

The Phoenix-based grocer will open at One NoDa Park on Aug. 22. That 21,258-square-foot store will open at 7 a.m., following a ribbon-cutting event. It is located at 110 E. 36th St., suite 5.

Sprouts occupies a ground-level space along 36th Street. It is the anchor tenant at Avery Hall’s One NoDa Park and will be the neighborhood’s first grocery store. The project sits at the intersection of 36th and North Tryon streets, a short walk from the Lynx Blue Line station.

