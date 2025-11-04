Nonprofits step up as food aid stalls amid record government shutdown

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Millions of Americans are struggling to access food assistance with the government shutdown. SNAP benefits remain frozen while leaders debate funding, forcing nonprofits across the Carolinas to fill the gap and deliver meals to families in need.

The Trump administration reiterated Tuesday they are using contingency funding to cover roughly half the SNAP benefits.

EBT cards haven’t been reloaded for four days now while leaders figure out how to distribute that money.

A judge set a hearing for Thursday about whether to order more funding.

The USDA provided guidance Tuesday for North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services could provide partial payments for November. Amounts aren’t known yet and they have to program its payment system to provide partial payments.

Meanwhile, nonprofits across the Carolinas work to fill the need.

Huntersville United Methodist Church is one of several spots where volunteers meet on weekdays to pick up pre-cooked, pre-portioned meals.

They then deliver the food all over Mecklenburg County.

Keith and Jackie Macvean spend every Tuesday morning in their car, driving around Huntersville and Cornelius and knocking on the doors of strangers.

“Some of them don’t have the ability to drive, or maybe they don’t have the ability to make meals, and this just makes it a little more convenient,” Keith Macvean said.

The Macveans deliver pre-cooked meals to people in Mecklenburg County who can’t prepare or obtain one.

It’s part of Nourish Up’s Meals on Wheels program.

Margaret Vieira is a longtime recipient.

“They’ve been so wonderful. They’ve been good, eating right,” Vieira said. “It’s healthy.”

The meals are priced on a sliding scale between $1 and $5 based on the recipient’s income, housing, and medical expenses.

Nourish Up officials said it costs more than $5 to make each plate, so the difference is funded by donations.

The group said it received an uptick in applications for this month.

“You’re always going to have these curves,” Jackie Macvean said. “And I think we’re getting ready to have one of those because of all the things that are happening.”

The Macveans believe it’s a crucial resource for people in need.

“If there’s a rise in demand, we’re happy to kind of step in and fill in as much as we can, as long as we can,” Keith Macvean said.

You can self-enroll or get referred by a relative or doctor.

