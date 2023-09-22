North Carolina budget passes in House, moves to Senate for final vote

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina House has approved the state’s proposed $30 billion budget. The house gave its final approval shortly after midnight.

After months of negotiations, the budget was passed in a 70-to-40 vote.

It now needs the state Senate’s approval before it heads to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Senate vote is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. If it passes, it is unclear whether Cooper will sign it.

The budget includes a plan to give most state workers a 4% raise this year and a 3% raise next year.

GOP leaders said the budget allocates money for infrastructure improvements and sets aside some cash for savings.

While Cooper said he approves of some things in the budget, such as the expansion of Medicaid, he still called it bad in many other ways.

“It grossly underfunds public education. It provides tax cuts for the very wealthiest among us. It provides private school vouchers, which will end up hurting public education,” Cooper said.

The proposal also includes millions of dollars to build a world-class tennis complex in West Charlotte. It would include four tennis stadiums, multiple practice courts, and an amphitheater.

City leaders hope the complex will attract the popular tennis tournament, the Western and Southern Open, away from Ohio.

“A great feeling that the state of North Carolina sees the same value that we do for bringing big-time professional tennis to Charlotte for jobs and economic development opportunities. So it is another puzzle piece that we fit into our larger plan,” said Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham.

If the Senate passes the budget, Cooper will have 10 days to either sign it, let it become law without his signature, or veto it.

