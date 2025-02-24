North Carolina Catholic college president announces retirement

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Abbey College President Bill Thierfelder announced his retirement on Thursday after 21 years of service at the college.

Thierfelder announced that he plans to retire effective Aug. 2, 2025, on the 21st anniversary of his leadership at the college.

He began his leadership in 2004 as the 20th president of Belmont Abbey College, a Catholic liberal arts institution.

Some of the accomplishments Thierfelder achieved during his time as president include the reinvigoration of the college’s Catholic identity, enhancing programs, residence halls, and facilities, and launching a $150 million capital campaign.

“Serving as president of Belmont Abbey College has been the joy of a lifetime,” Thierfelder said. “Together with an incredible team of administrators, faculty, and staff, we have achieved tremendous milestones. I am deeply grateful to our students, alumni, and supporters for their commitment to our shared mission. I have overwhelming gratitude to God for giving me this charge and the grace of the confidence to know that I am leaving the college a more secure, more stable, and more faithful place dedicated to His mission.”

Thierfelder said he plans to return to Belmont Abbey College in the fall of 2026 as a faculty member.

The Board of Trustees is engaging in a national search for Thierfelder’s replacement.

