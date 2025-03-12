North Carolina earns $713 million from online sports betting

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina sports fans placed bets totaling $6.6 billion in the first year, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

That total surpassed a state forecast by about 69%.

Online sports betting generated more than $713 million in state revenue.

That money now goes to support things like gambling addiction treatment programs, athletic programs at the youth and college levels, grants to attract sporting events, and more.

VIDEO: Rewards and resources: Mobile sports betting kicks off in North Carolina

