North Carolina flu deaths surpass 300, seniors most affected

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting influenza deaths in North Carolina have surpassed more than 300 people this season.

According to WCTI, all of the deaths this season have been adults, and the majority of these adult deaths have been 65 years and older.

The following graphic has tracked the total deaths so far from Oct. 5, 2024, to Sep. 27.

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

It shows there have also been 70 deaths reported between the ages of 56 and 64 and 24 reported deaths between the ages of 25 and 49.

According to WCTI, two of the deaths occurred within the 18-24 age range, and two deaths were for ages 5-17 years old.

