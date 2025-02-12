BOONE, N.C. — Communities across the North Carolina mountains are bracing for icy conditions after snow fell across the region Tuesday morning.

Blueridge Energy had already reached out Tuesday afternoon to let Channel 9′s Dave Faherty know that their crews are on high alert for the possibility of power outages.

On Appalachian State University’s campus, they switched to online classes because of the weather.

North Carolina mountain communities brace for icy conditions

Over in Blowing Rock Tuesday morning, Channel 9 spotted some icy buildup with temperatures holding just below freezing.

Several folks told Faherty there was a little bit of snow first thing Tuesday morning before it switched over to freezing rain.

Winter power crews have been concerned about any icy buildup, with so many trees damaged from Helene last September.

Channel 9 did get a chance to talk with several students on Appalachian State’s campus about the possibility of an ice storm over the next 24 hours.

Many said they would rather see several inches of snow than a quarter to half inch of ice. “The roads usually get icy, so people slip and slide,” student Lily Nichols told Channel 9.

Jackson Kovick told Faherty that one of his professors couldn’t even make it to campus Tuesday morning because of the weather.

“He’s got trees that fell down in his driveway, I can’t do much when he’s not here,” Kovick said.

The icy conditions are expected to linger into Wednesday, but the precipitation may turn into rain overnight.

