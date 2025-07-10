North Carolina named top state for business by CNBC

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is once again the best state for business. CNBC ranked it No. 1 in the country for the third time in four years, crediting a strong economy, growing workforce, and business-friendly policies.

The CNBC study evaluates states across ten categories of competitiveness, with North Carolina excelling in Economy, Workforce, and Business Friendliness.

Gov. Josh Stein has announced business expansions and new projects expected to bring nearly $17 billion in new capital investment to North Carolina, creating more than 20,000 new jobs.

North Carolina is a leader in the clean energy sector, employing over 100,000 people.

In March, Stein signed an executive order establishing the Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, aimed at strengthening workforce development and expanding access to good jobs.

Senate Bill 124, recently signed into law by Stein, reduces the number of state government jobs requiring a four-year college degree.

To address the child care crisis, Stein launched the Task Force on Child Care and Early Education to improve accessibility and affordability of high-quality child care.

The governor also established the Advisory Council on Student Safety and Well-Being to support student growth and foster engaging learning environments.

In western North Carolina, Stein announced the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative and invested in the Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative, a $55 million program providing grants to over 2,000 businesses.

Stein visited the Town of Clyde to award a grant from the Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program, aiding local governments in rebuilding public infrastructure.

