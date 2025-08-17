North Carolina school maintains accreditation, classes to begin as scheduled

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine’s University has secured a preliminary injunction to maintain its accreditation, ensuring classes will start on Sept. 2 as planned.

The injunction, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, prevents any disruption to SAU’s accreditation status while the university challenges the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’ decision to remove it from membership.

SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess expressed gratitude to the university’s supporters, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to maintaining accreditation and serving its students.

The legal battle follows an arbitration decision that went against SAU last month, posing a threat to the university’s survival, WTVD reports.

VIDEO: Firefighters collect school tools to support students in need

Firefighters collect school tools to support students in need

©2025 Cox Media Group