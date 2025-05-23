Northwest Charlotte road closed after pedestrian struck, killed

CHARLOTTE — A northwest Charlotte road is closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. on North Hoskins Road at Tennessee Avenue.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers cordoned off the area with yellow police tape.

MEDIC said the pedestrian was dead when they got there.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

