Nourish Up celebrates 50 years of combating food insecurity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Nourish Up, a Charlotte organization dedicated to combating food insecurity celebrates its 50th anniversary of serving the community through food pantries and meal deliveries.

Formed last year by the merger of Loaves and Fishes and Friendship Trays, Nourish Up continues a legacy that began in 1975 and 1976, respectively. The organization has been a vital resource in providing food support to those in need across Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“We need the Charlotte, Mecklenburg community to step up now more than ever for our hungry neighbors,” said Tina Postel, CEO of Nourish Up, highlighting the ongoing demand for their services.

Despite the milestone anniversary, Nourish Up faces increasing challenges as food insecurity continues to rise in the region. The organization relies heavily on community support and donations to maintain its services.

As Nourish Up marks its 50th year, the organization remains a cornerstone in the fight against hunger in Charlotte, urging the community to continue its support to meet the growing needs.

