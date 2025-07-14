Off-duty cop arrested for DWI, speeding in Concord

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius Police Department Corporal George Brinzey was arrested by the Concord Police Department on July 12 on charges of driving while impaired.

Brinzey was off duty and driving his personal vehicle when he was stopped for speeding at 8:43 p.m.

In addition to driving while impaired, he faces charges of careless and reckless driving, speeding, having an unregistered vehicle, using a fictitious tag, and lacking insurance.

“As law enforcement officers, we are expected to uphold a higher standard of conduct at all times, both on and off duty. Any actions that fall below that standard undermine public trust and won’t be tolerated,” Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom stated.

Brinzey has been placed on leave pending an internal affairs investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.

He was hired by the Cornelius Police Department in 2003 and was most recently assigned to the lake patrol unit.

