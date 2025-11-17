Officials detail assistance program following transit vote approval

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Local government officials are developing plans to support small businesses affected by the newly approved $25 billion transportation plan.

Following the approval of the transportation plan in a Nov. 4 referendum, County Manager Mike Bryant and Roger Johnson, Mecklenburg’s economic development director, have outlined an initiative called ‘Project BOAST.’

Bryant and Johnson described ‘Project BOAST’ as a work in progress, emphasizing their commitment to aiding small businesses.

