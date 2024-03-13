Officials unable to determine how Allisha Watts died, autopsy report shows

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — The autopsy report for Allisha Watts was released on Wednesday and it shows officials cannot determine how she died.

July 2023 was the last time 39-year-old Allisha Watts was seen in Charlotte. The Moore County woman was leaving the Charlotte home of her ex-boyfriend, James Dunmore.

Watts’ disappearance sparked a search that lasted until late August 2023, when her body was found in Montgomery County. Dunmore was charged with murder.

In the newly-released autopsy report, investigators revealed they identified Watts’ body through a dental exam. When it was found, it had decomposed into mostly skeletal remains. Her remains also appeared to have been disturbed by insects and other animals.

Authorities said her remains weighed just 38 pounds and she no longer had any recognizable organs. They were also able to save the clothing she was wearing as evidence.

The autopsy report said officials could not identify any injuries, signs of trauma, or any other natural disease that happened before her death.

“Given the scene findings, autopsy findings, and toxicological findings, as well as the impossibility of ruling out other competing causes of death because of skeletonization, the cause and manner of death in this case are best left as undetermined,” the report reads.

Detectives were able to track Dunmore and Watts’ cellphone signals on July 18, 2023 to the location where her body was found.

Since the murder charge was filed against Dunmore, his attorneys are demanding to see more case evidence. They are prepared to ask the judge for Dunmore’s $1 million bond to be lowered if they don’t get crucial pieces of information and evidence from the prosecution.

