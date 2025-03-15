One dead in Lancaster motorcycle crash, SCHP says

LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster.

A single-unit crash occurred on Taxahaw Road around 10 p.m. on Friday, officials said.

The motorcycle driver was traveling west and then veered off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Officials say the patient succumbed to injuries on scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: 3, including child, injured when car slams into highway patrol SUV on I-485, troopers say

3, including child, injured when car slams into highway patrol SUV on I-485, troopers say

©2025 Cox Media Group