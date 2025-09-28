One killed in Ashe County crash

WARRENSVILLE, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on NC 88 near Elliot Road in Ashe County early Saturday morning.

The crash resulted in the death of 21-year-old Joshua Seth Hodge.

The collision took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. when Hodge’s 2019 Toyota RAV4 lost control, crossed the center line, ran off the road, and struck a ditch.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the accident. Initial findings suggest that impairment and speed were contributing factors in the collision.

Hodge was critically injured in the crash and was transported by EMS to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, NC 88 was closed in the area for several hours.

