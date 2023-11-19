One person hurt after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says.

The shooting happened on Tyvola Glen Circle, just off Nations Ford Road, shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Google Maps shows the block where the shooting happened is filled with hotels. Channel 9 asked CMPD which hotel the shooting may have happened at.

The victim was hospitalized under emergency circumstances. Channel 9 asked for an update on the victim.

Details are limited, but we are working to learn what led to the shooting and whether a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

