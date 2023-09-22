One person killed, another hospitalized in single-car accident

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A single-car accident in York County killed one person and hospitalized another Friday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving down Highway 901, about six miles south of Rock Hill, when the driver veered off the right side of the road and rolled over.

There were two passengers in the car. The back-seat passenger died from the accident, and the front-seat driver was hospitalized. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

The crash is under investigation. SCHP did not release whether alcohol or speeding factored into the accident.

