Organizers cancel Hispanic Heritage Festival amid immigration concerns

CHARLOTTE — The Hispanic Heritage Festival in Uptown has been canceled for 2025 amid concerns around the current immigration climate.

Organizers posted on social media saying, in part, “The current immigration climate has created a difficult environment for large Latino events in our city.”

The festival would have taken place at Truist Field, but the co-founder of the festival Rick Herrera told Telemundo’s Emilia Darquea that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of the community.

“When you can’t answer a question when it regards the safety of the community, it’s better to take a step back to see what you can do,” Herrera said. “And in this moment, it was best to decide not to do this festival.”

Organizers say they are already looking for ways to plan next year’s festival that is safe for everyone.

The Latin American Coalition’s festival in Ballantyne and the Hola Charlotte Festival in Uptown are still scheduled as planned for the coming months.

VIDEO: Bakery owner says ICE sparks fear in neighborhood, hurts local businesses

Bakery owner says ICE sparks fear in neighborhood, hurts local businesses

©2025 Cox Media Group