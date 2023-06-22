Outreach Center in Morganton changing its mission

MORGANTON, N.C. — One of the largest food pantries in Burke County is ending services later this month.

Every week cars line up with some families waiting for hours to get food at the Outreach Center.

Now, the nonprofit says it is refocusing its mission and relocating to a building near downtown Morganton where its founder hopes to get back to its roots.

“It kind of scares me for both myself and my family, and for everyone else who relies on it,” said resident Michael Cali.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty talks to the center’s director to find out why the organization is making changes and what it means for the people who depend on it for food.

(VIDEO: 9 Food Drive: Collecting for those in need in the Carolinas)

9 Food Drive: Collecting for those in need in the Carolinas

©2023 Cox Media Group