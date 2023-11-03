Local

Outside lawn chairs banned at PNC Music Pavilion

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE - PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte's University City

CHARLOTTE — A big change is coming to one of Charlotte’s outdoor music venues.

Personal lawn chairs are no longer allowed at PNC Music Pavilion in University City.

The venue announced the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

The reason for the change is to help with the entry process and for added security, the venue said.

Lawn chairs can be reserved ahead of time to be picked up on the day of show.

