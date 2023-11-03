Outside lawn chairs banned at PNC Music Pavilion

CHARLOTTE — A big change is coming to one of Charlotte’s outdoor music venues.

To improve venue entry and for security purposes, personal lawn chairs will no longer be allowed. Lawn chairs are available to reserve ahead of time for pick up day of show. pic.twitter.com/okpyMhu7BS — PNC Music Pavilion (@PNCmusicpav) November 3, 2023

Personal lawn chairs are no longer allowed at PNC Music Pavilion in University City.

The venue announced the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

The reason for the change is to help with the entry process and for added security, the venue said.

Lawn chairs can be reserved ahead of time to be picked up on the day of show.

