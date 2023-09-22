Local

Owner charged days after dogs attack, hospitalize two women in University City

CHARLOTTE — Days after two dogs attacked two women in University City, the owner has been charged, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

CMPD issued two citations to the dog’s owner, who still has not been named:

  • Unprovoked Bite (Class 3 Misdemeanor)
  • Leash Law Violation (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

The citations mean the owner won’t be arrested or detained but may still have to appear in court.

The dogs were not up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, but results from a state laboratory showed they tested negative for the disease.

The dogs attacked two women in University City on Monday. The charges were made public on Friday.

