Local

Owner of troubled Eastway Drive bar appeals conviction for after-hours alcohol sales

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mi Cabana Bar and Night Club
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The owner of a bar the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department called so dangerous that they will not respond alone is appealing her conviction for selling alcohol after hours.

In July, the ABC Commission pulled permits from Mi Cabana Bar and Night Club on Eastway Drive due to violence and alcohol violations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sketchy as hell’: Charlotte bar shut down after homicides, dozens of police calls

Police arrested the owner of the bar, Kim To, in April.

According to court documents, she pleaded guilty to failure to superintend charge and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

She, however, is appealing that sentence.

VIDEO: ABC Commission intervenes as violence plagues northeast Charlotte bar

ABC Commission intervenes as violence plagues northeast Charlotte bar

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read