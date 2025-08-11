Pageland man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

PAGELAND, S.C. — Tyvone O’Neil Blakeney, a 29-year-old from Pageland, was arrested and charged by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for alleged crimes involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Blakeney faces multiple charges, including assault and battery, third-degree, and sexual exploitation of a minor in the first, second and third degree. These charges are based on evidence collected during an investigation by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, which suggested Blakeney’s involvement in unlawful physical contact and exploitation of a minor.

Sheriff Cambo Streater emphasized the importance of community safety, stating, “This arrest reflects our office’s ongoing commitment to protecting the safety and dignity of every member of our community, especially our children.”

Blakeney was taken into custody without incident and is currently held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, awaiting bond proceedings. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff said.

VIDEO: Pageland Watermelon Festival canceled following shooting, teen’s death