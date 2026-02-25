Panic erupts at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville amid reports of gunfire

HUNTERVILLE, N.C. — A loud bang and reports of gunfire triggered a panic at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville on Saturday night, sending families fleeing from the facility.

The incident occurred amid a crowd of mostly unsupervised teenagers and resulted in visitors trampling over children to reach the exits.

The chaos at the fun park marks the second time in two weeks that youth-related disturbances have affected Huntersville businesses.

Community leaders are now calling for increased mentorship and local involvement to address the escalating behavior of young people in the area.

Wayne Hudson, who took his three children to the park on Saturday, said he was concerned about the environment from the moment he arrived.

He said he observed a large number of unsupervised children under age 14 and reported seeing several fights and police officers with tasers drawn before the panic began.

“We got people like me, other families that bring their kids to have a great time, and there’s no reason why we should be stampeding trying to get out the door,” said Hudson. Hudson reported hearing two to three shots before the crowd began to flee.

The disturbance occurred one week after another group of teenagers caused a similar disruption at Birkdale Village, also located in Huntersville. Following that incident, the shopping center implemented a strict curfew for minors.

Donna Dunlap serves as the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters for Mecklenburg, York, and Cabarrus counties.

She stated that addressing youth behavior requires community redirection rather than a sole focus on law enforcement or curfews.

“It just seems to be escalating year over year and we need to do something about it in the community to help redirect these energies these young people have,” Dunlap said.

The organization currently serves 1,000 children and teenagers, but Dunlap estimated the regional need is closer to 50,000.

Mentors, referred to as “Bigs,” commit to spending two or three days each month with a child for at least one year.

Dunlap said the program is designed to provide long-term support and guidance for local youth.

“Kids graduate from high school, they all avoid the juvenile justice system, and we have a plan for them all the way up to age 21,” Dunlap said.

VIDEO: Birkdale Village enacts curfew for minors after weekend incidents

Birkdale Village enacts curfew for minors after weekend incidents

©2026 Cox Media Group