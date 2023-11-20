Frank Reich remains ‘focused’ despite rumors of uncertain future

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich continues to field questions about his job security.

On Monday, he spoke at the team’s weekly news conference after the Panthers fell to 1-9, securing their sixth straight losing season.

Bryce Young was sacked seven times in the loss against the Cowboys.

The Panthers got it down to a one-possession game but then gave up 16 straight points.

On Monday, Reich said reports that he could be on the hot seat have not been a distraction. He told reporters that he knows what he signed up for.

“We talk about it in there all the time,” Reich said. “This is a week-to-week league. We all know what we sign up for when we get in this business. I’m comfortable with that. Just keep working, put your head down, and focus on your work.”

The Panthers travel to Nashville to face the Titans on Sunday before three division games in a row.

