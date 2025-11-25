Panthers fall to 49ers on Monday Night Football

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers suffered a 20-9 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, struggling with turnovers and missed opportunities.

The 49ers established an early lead with a sideline pass and another in the third quarter. The Panthers managed to score their only touchdown when Bryce Young connected with T-Mac in the end zone.

“So we have to be able to take the lessons from this and move on quickly,” said Panthers coach Dave Canales. “We have everything still right in front of us, and we understand that, but the only way we’re going to make that happen is by playing good fundamental football.”

Quarterback Bryce Young acknowledged the need to move forward, saying, “We got a short week, we’ve got to turn the page, we got to flush and quit, and so, not the outcome we wanted, but we’re moving forward.”

The Panthers faced challenges with two interceptions and a missed kick, which proved too much to overcome the 49ers’ lead.

Looking ahead, the Panthers have a short week to prepare for their next matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

