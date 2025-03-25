Panthers hiking ticket prices for third year in a row

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are hiking ticket prices for the third straight season — this time by an average of 6%, a team spokesperson told CBJ.

The price increase is for all non-premium season tickets but excludes upper-level seats.

Fans learned of the new prices as part of ticket renewal notices emailed this morning. The renewal deadline is May 1.

Carolina finished 5-12 last season, missing the playoffs for a seventh straight year — the second-longest post-season drought in the NFL behind the New York Jets.

The Panthers have a record of 36-80 since hedge-fund billionaire David Tepper bought the franchise in 2018.

