Panthers react to thrilling victory over Cowboys

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers secured a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, improving their season record to 3-3.

The game was decided by a walk-off field goal, marking the Panthers’ third win in their last four games after starting the season with two consecutive losses.

Coaches and players reacted to the win on Monday.

“It’s finding the styles of runs. It’s finding the style of pass game that’s going to work for us,” said Head Coach Dave Canales.

Canales says that the team’s identity is beginning to take shape, though he acknowledged that it is not yet fully defined.

“I’m seeing that part come together, but I think the picture isn’t crystal clear,” he said.

Running back Rico Dowdle rushed for 183 yards and caught a touchdown pass en route to the big win.

The Panthers could soon see additional reinforcements, as Canales mentioned that players like wide receiver Jalen Coker and running back Chuba Hubbard are nearing a return from injury.

The team now turns focus to a road test against the New York Jets.

