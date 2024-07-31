Part of tree severely damaged home in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville resident is waking up to their home destroyed after heavy rain and storms caused serious damage.

The homeowner said part of a tree fell through the roof while someone was still inside.

They said they were on the phone with a loved one around 8 p.m. Tuesday when she heard a loud boom.

That’s when they say the tree came crashing down due to a possible lightning strike.

The owner told Channel 9 that the home is now unlivable and the cleanup process is expected to begin Wednesday morning.

They said they stayed in the home overnight in an attempt to prevent further damage.

