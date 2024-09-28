Parts of Mecklenburg County evacuated due to flooding concerns

MECKELNBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Certain areas of Mecklenburg County are being evacuated Saturday afternoon due to flooding concerns, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.

County officials said the decision was made due to rising water levels along the shorelines of Lake Norman, Mountain Island Lake, the Catawba River, and Lake Wylie.

Due to this issue, three areas are now under active evacuation orders.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, mandatory evacuation orders have been set for the areas of Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Riverhaven Drive, and parts of Beagle Club Road and Hart Road near Mountain Island Lake.

Voluntary evacuation orders have also been issued for areas near Allison Ferry Road near Mountain Island Lake, Arthur Auten Drive, Drake Cove Road, Neck Road, Ballypat Lane, Johnson David Road, and Latta Springs.

Residents who are seeking shelter can find so at the Tuckaseegee Rec Center.

